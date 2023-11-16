How Ice Cube made it to the pro Basketball Hall of Fame

The legend of Ice Cube has long been cemented in the world of hip-hop, but now the pioneering west coast emcee is also immortalized in the world of professional basketball as the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has announced he will be honored with the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award.

Per a statement released on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to announce the annual event, he was selected for the award which was named after him because of his “extraordinary contributions to the world of basketball, his unparalleled passion for the game and his unwavering commitment to encouraging crucial dialogues surrounding inclusivity, equal opportunity, and racial and social justice while contributing to initiatives focused on education and community development.”

The award will be a part of the Hall of Fame museum and will honor winners each year going forward with “a dedicated exhibit and in-depth storytelling about honorees who use basketball as a platform for good works in their own communities.”

Ice Cube, who founded the BIG3 basketball league in 2017, released a statement thanking the Hall of Fame and noting how inspirational this honor truly is for him.

“The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Award named in my honor is truly remarkable, and words alone can’t express my gratitude for this recognition from such a prestigious organization,” Ice Cube said. “Having an award bearing my name only intensifies my commitment to advancing inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports, alongside my unwavering dedication to community activism.”

The Ice Cube Impact Award is scheduled to be presented for the first time on Jan. 15, 2024 at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.