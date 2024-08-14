Ice Cube accuses FIBA of preventing Netherlands from playing against Big3

Ice Cube, the iconic rapper and co-founder of the BIG3 basketball league, has recently voiced his frustrations regarding FIBA’s alleged interference in a proposed matchup between the Netherlands’ gold medal-winning 3-on-3 basketball team and the BIG3 league. This clash of sports governance and entertainment has sparked significant interest among fans.

The challenge issued

During a recent BIG3 game, Ice Cube revealed that he had invited the Netherlands team to participate in a friendly game as part of the upcoming 2024 Paris Summer Olympics festivities. However, he claims that FIBA is blocking this opportunity.

He expressed disappointment over how politics can overshadow the spirit of sports.

FIBA’s alleged threats

Jeff Kwatinetz, co-founder of BIG3, echoed Cube’s sentiments on social media. He alleged that FIBA threatened to remove the Netherlands from the 3×3 Europe Cup if they participated in the proposed BIG3 game. Kwatinetz posted on X, “Unfortunately it isn’t true in 3×3. We challenged the Gold medal winners from the Netherlands. They accepted. Then FIBA stepped in and threatened kicking them out of the eurocup & suspending them….for playing a friendly against us. What are they afraid of?”

Logistical challenges

While the idea of this exciting matchup has generated buzz, logistical issues may be a significant barrier. The proposed game is set for the BIG3’s All-Star weekend in Boston, just days before the 3×3 Europe Cup in Austria. The distance and tight schedule could complicate matters.

Travel expenses: The BIG3 has offered to cover all travel expenses for the Netherlands team.

Player safety: Concerns about potential injuries during the BIG3 game could jeopardize the Netherlands’ performance in the Europe Cup, where they are seeded No. 3.

Looking ahead

Despite these challenges, Ice Cube remains optimistic about the BIG3’s future. He emphasized that the league is ready to play anywhere and under any rules, confident in their roster of top-tier 3-on-3 players. As the situation unfolds, fans are left wondering if this thrilling matchup will ever come to fruition.

Stay tuned for updates as Ice Cube and the BIG3 continue to navigate the complexities of sports politics and strive to bring exciting basketball to fans worldwide.