Celebrity makeup artist Tony Stylez, known for his work with stars like Serayah and Cynthia Bailey, attended the Producing Princesses Fashion Experience on Nov. 5. The event, hosted by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” creator Princess Banton-Lofters, showcased her new fashion line with Dillard’s.

Stylez spoke to rolling out, explaining his makeup expertise, highlighting holiday looks, and promoting his interactive makeup guide, Beat Book.

What made you decide to do live makeup transitions during the fashion show?

Princess wanted to hone in on a holiday look. I did a great transition [on the runway]. [Princess] went from a nude lip to a red lip, added a little highlight on the cheek, and then [I did a smokey] eye and added a little glitter on top for [one of the models]. We were giving some great [makeup] looks for holiday parties.

What makes your work stand out from other celebrity makeup artists?

I’ve been doing this for 13 years. I take pride in being an educator as well. I teach a lot of makeup classes, and I have a book called Beat Book. You can find that book on the beatbook.art [website]. It gives you a great interactive experience where you can follow along with video tutorials and learn how to do great looks for your everyday consumer. We’re trying to move away from the YouTube universities and get back to a nice, low-key textbook. You’ll find some great appearances from Cynthia Bailey and work from Derek Blanks in this incredible book.

What makeup looks should people try this holiday season?

This season, you all need to be playing with your liners. Gone are the days of just a traditional cat eye. That’s cute and great for your everyday look, but play with it. Don’t just think of your eyeliner as something that has to be at the end of your eyeline. You can do a great cut crease with it. You can play around with the shapes of it. I don’t know if you can see this little minor detail that I have [on my face], [but I have] a little diamond [shape]. This is a great time to experiment. Makeup should be fun. You should wear it; it shouldn’t wear you. Take those brushes, take your fingers, and let’s play.

What are some go-to makeup looks for beginners?

For my beginners, first of all, I want to say pick up my book at beatbook.art. If you don’t have anything else down, have your skin down. Make sure you have a great foundation, a great concealer, a great powder, and throw on a gloss. Girl, throw on some mascara. If you can’t put on lashes, it’s okay; wear that mascara. Don’t be afraid; just keep it simple. Don’t do too much to start with. Perfect things, and then move on to the next phase. If you perfect your skin, then you can move on to your eyes. Start small and work your way up.