Track sensation Sha’Carri Richardson achieved yet another remarkable milestone on Saturday, December 3rd, during the USA Track and Field (USATF) Night of Legends event. The 23-year-old standout athlete earned the prestigious Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year for Women award following her outstanding performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

As reported by the Olympics, Richardson left an indelible mark on the championships, claiming victory in the 100m event, securing a bronze medal in the 200m, and playing a pivotal role as the anchor in the women’s 4x100m relay team that clinched the gold. These incredible feats firmly established her as one of the premier female athletes in the United States.

During her heartfelt acceptance speech, Richardson expressed gratitude for her faith and its role in her journey. “With the God that I serve, everything happens when it’s supposed to happen. So, as I stand here today as the world champion, that’s because now was the time for that to happen,” she eloquently stated.

Moreover, she acknowledged her profound responsibility to USATF, her nation, and her community. “I understand the influence that I have, I comprehend the weight of responsibility as a top female USA athlete, and I am mindful of my duty to my country, my Black family, to the incredible women around me, and to all those who have faced misunderstanding while striving to be their authentic selves without being confined to a predefined category just because they excel in track and field,” Richardson passionately added.

In addition to these accolades, as reported by Pulse Sports, the track star recently inked a groundbreaking $20 million five-year deal with Nike. This significant endorsement deal solidifies Richardson’s triumphant return to the pinnacle of her sport, cementing her status as a true superstar.