Jasmin “WatchJazzy” Brown is doing just fine. The actress and comedian is currently on a stand-up tour while pregnant with her partner Cam Newton‘s sixth child. Brown has embraced being the third woman to bear Newton’s children by wearing his jersey to her shows. She also throws up the No. 3 with her hand in the tour’s promotional poster.

Recently, she’s shared a viral clip from one of her shows where she responds to an audience member seemingly throwing shade on Brown’s situation.

“Somebody said, ‘whew,'” Brown quipped. “‘Couldn’t have been me.’ Alright, until a rich n—- put that pressure on you. ‘I would never. I would never.’ OK, until a $100-million n—- start putting that pressure on you, you don’t know what the f— you’ll do.”

In 2015, the Carolina Panthers signed Newton to a five-year, $103-million deal. In 2011, the Sports Business Journal reported Newton signed to Under Armour in the largest shoe and apparel deal for an incoming NFL rookie in history at the time.

“Talking about some she’ll never be it, b—, you ain’t ever had,” Brown said during her set. “‘Oh, so you’re better than me?’ I am. The h—.”

Brown also said Newton responded to some of the people criticizing his situation on social media, but she had to remind him some people can’t understand his messages because of the font he uses.

Brown rose to prominence by providing her opinions on Instagram, growing an audience of over a million followers and translating that success into booking movie and TV roles like BET+’s “Zatima.”

Newton is currently an NFL free agent and has become a popular content creator, hosting a podcast that has brought on figures like Chrisean Rock and Charleston White.