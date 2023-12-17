3 FAMU alumni share their favorite moments from the HBCU experience

Boss Ladii, Skyler Rene, and Gayle Diva are all alumni of FAMU. Boss Ladii and Rene both graduated from the HBCU in 2007, and they spoke with rolling out at the Celebration Bowl about their time at the university and why others should attend.

How was the HBCU for you all?

Skyler Rene: Amazing. I wouldn’t change it for the world.

Boss Ladii: I went to a historically Black high school, so it just rolled over to FAMU and HBCUs.

Gayle Diva: My mom had been bringing me to FAMU games since I was three years old, so I bleed green and orange

Why should people attend an HBCU?

Boss Ladii: We’re one big family. It’s like a four-year family reunion. Your teachers are your aunties and your uncles, the president is like your stepfather or a family member. Everybody feels like family.

Skyler: That is the place to grow up.