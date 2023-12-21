RVSHVD recently dropped two Christmas-themed songs in time for the holidays. The Black country singer is from the small town of Willacoochee, Georgia. The town has a population of 1,255, according to the 2021 U.S. Census. He sang about Willacoochee in the single, “Small Town Talk.”

The singer’s first holiday single was his rendition of the Christmas tune “Run Rudolph Run,” which had more of a rock-and-roll feel.

The second Christmas tune he released was “My Tree,” which definitely had more of a country feel with the storytelling, lyrical imagery and tone. It’s a love song of sorts that’s very sensual with not-so-subtle references.

RVSHVD came to national prominence in 2020 when he released his country cover of Roddy Ricch’s “Ballin’.”

In his personal life, RVSHVD is a proud newly wedded husband and “dog dad.”

I get to kiss an Angel good morning forever 😇 Ready for this next chapter of our lives ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S0ABaT9t0l — RVSHVD (@itsrvshvd) October 9, 2023

RVSHVD clarified “My Tree” was the first song the couple wrote together, despite knowing one another for six years.

“I was like, let’s write a song,'” he said in a social media post. “So we wrote one, just for fun. A Christmas song, and we had fun doing it.”

He has also worked with other new Black country artists like East Texas native Don Louis.

RVSHVD is one of country music’s fastest-rising stars, as he’s used social media tools like Reels and other short-form content to continue his popularity. This month, Billboard named him their Country Music Rookie of the Month.