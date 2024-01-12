Kali Uchis and Don Toliver expecting 1st child together

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver are expecting their first child together.

The singer-songwriter and the rapper revealed their happy news in the new music video for Kali’s two new singles “Tu Corazon es Mio” and “Diosa,” which are melded together into one video.

Uchis and Toliver shared some footage from the video on Instagram, which includes clips of her pregnancy so far, as well as footage of them as youngsters. The pair shared that they “can’t wait” to meet their bundle of joy.

“Starting our family don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom and dad can’t wait to share our life with you,” they wrote in a joint message.

Uchis also shared the video on her Instagram Story and admitted it was the “greatest moment” of her life when she heard their unborn baby’s heartbeat for the first time.

“The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat. Since then our new little family has already taught me a love I’ve never known. To a lifetime of more greatest moments,” she wrote.

Several stars rushed to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

“Yayy!!!!! congratulations beautiful!!!!!!” actor Halle Bailey commented.

“Beautiful. congratulations to you both,” singer and rapper Janelle Monae posted.

“Mama Kali. Beautiful humans make beautiful little humans. Keep showing the world just how limitless you are mamiii,” singer Becky G also wrote.

The announcement is a timely one for Uchis, whose new album Orquideas will be released on Jan. 12.

The pair started dating in 2020, and they have collaborated a number of times.