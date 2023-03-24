Don Toliver set to perform at McDonald’s All-American Game

The Houston artist is ready to perform for his hometown
Don Toliver set to perform at McDonald's All-American Game
Don Tolive. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Franklin Sheard Jr)

Don Toliver has been named as the halftime performer for this year’s McDonald’s All American Game in Houston at the Toyota Center. The melodic hip-hop artist is from Houston.

“I’m ready to do my thing at the McDonald’s All American Games halftime show,” Toliver said, according to McDonald’s announcement. “I have a lot of respect for how hard the players have worked to be at the top of their game, and it’s an honor to take center stage in my hometown where it all began for me.”


Toliver’s hits have a high BPM rate with a unique energy mixed in with autotune in a way previous artists haven’t used the tool. Some of his notable singles include “After Party,” “No Idea,” “Lemonade” as well as a feature of “Moon” on Ye’s Donda album.

The Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul Marching Band will also perform early in the night during halftime of the girls’ All-American game. Tickets can be purchased at toyotacenter.com.


This year’s All-American contests are highlighted by Sierra Canyon senior Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James. Other notable names to watch in the contests are Juju Watkins, Jada Williams, Makaylah Williams, D.J. Wagner and Isaiah Collier.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x