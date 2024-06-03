Grammy Award-winning singer Regina Belle was honored on June 3 at Atlanta City Hall. Belle was honored with a reception and a proclamation presentation that included family and friends of the esteemed singer, songwriter, and minister. Belle’s stellar career cannot go unnoticed, and her contributions to the music industry have not been forgotten as councilmember Michael Julian Bond honored her on behalf of the Atlanta City Council.

Belle spoke with rolling out about being honored and she sent a message to young girls striving for greatness.

How does it feel to be honored?

I can’t believe it, because have I really done enough? But I thank Councilman Michael Bond and the entire legislative staff of Atlanta for honoring me and even thinking of me. I stand on really strong and tall shoulders, one being by my late friend, Representative John Lewis. I miss him and just being in this building reminds me of him, and Julian Bond, and all the work that they have done just so we can come in the front doors of this establishment. I am grateful.

What’s a quick message you’d give to young women striving for success?

The one thing I would say to you is I’m proud of you because I’m seeing Black girl magic everywhere. We are everywhere. Don’t forget about community and kinship because we’re making massive strides in the corporate world, in the music world, and all different places, but I think some of the places that we’re forgetting about are our communities, forgetting about kinship, we’re forgetting about the shoulders that we stand on. We’re forgetting about those who are watching our walk because if you watch our walk, we have to fix it. I need for us to remember that we didn’t get there by ourselves.