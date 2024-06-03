OJ Da Juiceman‘s legacy has been cemented. The Atlanta rapper, who played a huge role in carrying the torch of keeping the city’s trap and Southern sound alive, was officially inducted into the Trap Music Museum on May 31.

The event featured a red carpet backdrop with 32 Entertainment on it. Producer and longtime collaborator Zaytoven was among the night’s attendees. A painted mural of Da Juiceman was unveiled.

At the ceremony, rolling out caught up with B L E and Hotboi Skullie to hear their thoughts on Da Juiceman and trap music.

What do you guys have to say about Juiceman and his legacy?

B L E: [He’s] been in the trap for a long time. He’s one of the innovators for trap music.

Hotboi Skullie: There wouldn’t be any trap music if it weren’t for OJ.

B L E: Without OJ, without Gucci.

Hotboi Skullie: They made a way ….

What does it mean to you all to see people who have flipped situations, like coming from the trap, into something successful?

Hotboi Skullie: Trapping ain’t something you’re supposed to do your whole life… You’re supposed to get your money and get the f— on.

B L E: OJ made it out the trap; that’s what you’re supposed to do, though. I just did 10 years in prison and I just got out for armed robbery… You know there’s f—ed up karma that comes from that s—, but when you’re in the trap, man, you’re going to get it out the mud… You’ve got n—- that really came up and are successful from the trap. You’ve got n— who are dying in the trap, going to jail in the trap, getting robbed in the trap… Everybody ain’t gon’ make it.