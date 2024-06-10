Rap queen Nicki Minaj sparked pandemonium among her fanatical followership when she posted a cryptic tweet that had many wondering if it was a double entendre or signification of her marital status.

Minaj, 41, dropped this pyrotechnic message on Monday afternoon, June 10, that her nearly 30 million had difficulty digesting:

Fans were wondering if the raptress, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, was trying to clue her fans to the possibility that she is about to divorce her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Others, however, concluded that Minaj is about to unfurl another track on her listeners.

Nicki and Kenneth, 46, married just before the pandemic in 2019. They welcomed their son, Papa Bear,the following year into the world . They also moved from their shared New York hometown and settled in Southern California.

This seems like a weird message to drop on her fans, seeing how she recently dropped a joint, “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX),” that features Travis Scott, Chris Brown, and Sexyy Red. The song samples Waka Floka Flame’s “F— the Club Up” and was released in April 2024.

No question that her fans are paying attention based on the responses under her post: