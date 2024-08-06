Zaya Campbell is the winner of Little Miss African American Scholarship Pageant

Los Angeles – Lisa Ruffin, founder of the Little Miss African American Scholarship Pageant, and the judges were proud to announce Zaya Campbell as the pageant’s winner. Twelve-year-old Zaya is the daughter of Grammy-winning singer Erica Campbell, who is part of the gospel group Mary Mary, and music producer Warryn Campbell.

The educational pageant was held recently at Barnsdall Art Park to a packed audience. Producer-choreographer, and NAACP Theater Award nominee Lisa Ruffin pulled all the stops out for the 30th anniversary of the Little Miss African American Scholarship Pageant. The star-studded event increases the confidence of little African American girls from across the country. Celebrities, community leaders, Influencers who donate their time to serve as judges or hosts were Michael Beach (mayor of Kingstown); pageant judges included actor James Pickens, Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”), actress Ella Joyce (Roc); Lamon Archey (“All American”); actress Elia Cantu, (“Days of Our Lives”); Mattel’s Black Barbie doll designer, Stacey McBride-Irby; Ingrid Hadley, founder ILH Possibilities; actress Parker McKenna Posey (“My Wife and Kids”); Kamilah Moore, reparatory justice scholar and attorney; Sedrick Spencer, VP of government relations at Paramount; and Norman Towns (Showtime’s “The Affair” & TruTV’s “Those Who Can’t”).

For the past 30 years, dozens of girls between the ages of 6-12 have participated in this program, hundreds of scholarships have been awarded, and lasting memories have been created for these young Academic and intellectual princesses. While some of them come from strong, supportive families, the majority of them come from underserved, single-family homes. The pageant provides an early introduction to the arts and training in public speaking while promoting individual creativity and stimulating a heightened cultural understanding.

However, as more eager contestants joined including some great girls from divergent economic backgrounds, they discovered some who had never experienced being a “Princess” or have even owned a dress before, and who were most in need of the LMAA’s core guideline of “Confidence, Awareness, and Pride.” They felt it was their duty to the girls to remain committed and come back this year. Through personal funds combined with the efforts and the help of incredible friends and Angels, they would not let these girls down and now hope to help create some incredible lasting memories for these young ladies. The pageant awarded over $10,000 in scholarships and prizes every year.

WWW.LITTLEMISSAFRICANAMERICAN. ORG

IG- littlemissafricanamerican

Facebook – Little Miss African American scholarship pageant

###

About Lisa Ruffin

Lisa Ruffin is a multitalented performer and award-winning choreographer. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she attended The Juilliard School in New York City. Lisa has performed and choreographed in over twenty countries.

Lisa’s first professional job, she choreographed Kool and the Gang’s, “Joanna” video, which won an American Music Award. In addition, she choreographed “The Artist Journey” and “Funk Blast” for Paul Allen’s $450 million dollar “Experience Music Project,” produced by Digital Domain. Lisa is the youngest African American woman to choreograph a Broadway Stage production, Up Close and Personal, at the Lunt Fontaine Theatre.

Additional choreography credits include television, “Moesha,” starring Brandy, and “The Steve Harvey Show.” The NAACP ACT-SO Awards. Lisa has worked with Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, James Brown, George Clinton, and Rodney Cromwell, just to name a few. Lisa returned to her theatrical roots last year and decided to share her creative talents at the University of Southern California in the Musical Theatre Department. Lisa was honored to work on the University of Southern California’s “Spring Awaking” as the Choreographer and Intimacy Coordinator. Lisa started the beginning of this year by choreographing “SEIZE THE KING” at the University of Southern California.

Lisa choreographed and received glowing reviews for her choreography for “In the Continuum” at The Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara. Lisa returned to The Ensemble Theatre last fall to choreograph the stage play CARMEN, for which she was nominated for a NAACP Theater Award.

Lisa created and implemented the Little Miss African American Scholarship Pageant, the longest-running scholarship pageant for young girls in that age group. This educational program is in its 30th year of operation. Over 200 Little Miss African American Alumni have graduated from colleges like USC, UCLA and Spelman. If you want to learn more about Lisa, you can go to her website at LisaRuffin.com or www.Instagram.com/ officiallisaruffin

Contact: For interviews, photos or information.

Edna Sims, Owner, ESP Public Relations

310.770.8117 ~ [email protected]