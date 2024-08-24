Simone Biles to lift the lid on her Olympic experience in Netflix series

Simone Biles will lift the lid on her “chaotic and dramatic” experience at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in the second part of her Netflix reality show.

After walking out of the Tokyo Olympics back in 2021 to deal with mental health issues, the 27-year-old sports star documented her life and her comeback in fly-on-the-wall series “Simone Biles Rising.” She’s now revealed the second part of the series will air later this year and focus on her successful stint in Paris.

“Ever since I moved to Paris, my life has been chaotic, and dramatic and complicated. Without basic b—-es like me, you wouldn’t be fashionable. I’m not somebody who can share a crepe. I need the whole crepe,” Biles joked about the drama series “Emily in Paris.”

In addition to sipping fizz and eating crepes on a Parisian rooftop, the video also showed Biles munching on a muffin in the French capital.

“Watch your beret, Emily … ‘SIMONE BILES RISING: PART TWO’ is coming October 25 on Netflix!” she captioned the clip.

Biles — who now has 11 Olympic medals — married her partner Jonathan Owens during her time off from competing, and he featured in her Netflix series.

She recently admitted they are both keen to start a family, but not until they have achieved all their goals.

“Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids, and he would have had them yesterday if he could have. Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But, yes, that’s definitely in our future,” she told “Today” host Hoda Kotb.

When asked how she would like to be remembered within the sport, Biles replied, “Someone who loved the sport, had fun doing it and just was authentically herself.”