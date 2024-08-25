Floyd Mayweather, the undefeated boxing champion, stirred up controversy during his recent exhibition match against John Gotti III in Mexico City. The match, which took place on Saturday, saw Mayweather express his frustration with the officiating, leading to a dramatic moment that overshadowed the fight itself.

The Incident with the Referee

During the second round, Mayweather threw a punch that Gotti III claimed was illegal, hitting him in the back of the head. Referee Hector Afu penalized Mayweather for the strike, prompting an irate response from the boxing legend. Mayweather insisted that Afu leave the ring, waving him off multiple times before the referee began to engage in a back-and-forth exchange. Ultimately, Afu was replaced by another official, highlighting the tension in the ring.

Fight Highlights and Fan Reactions

Despite the drama with the referee, the fight itself lacked memorable moments. Fans were disappointed, as there were no recorded knockdowns or impressive punch combinations. The exhibition format meant there was no official winner, but the audience made their feelings known by booing both fighters throughout the match.

A Look Back at Their First Encounter

This exhibition was a rematch of their first encounter last year, which ended abruptly in the sixth round due to a series of brawls. Gotti III was disqualified for holding Mayweather, leading to a chaotic conclusion that left fans wanting more.

Celebrity Appearances

Adding a touch of star power to the event, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis walked Mayweather to the ring. Although there were rumors that his Olympic teammate Anthony Edwards would join him, he was not to be seen. As Mayweather continues to engage in exhibition fights, fans are left wondering if they will ever see the thrilling action they crave.