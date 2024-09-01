Kaytranada clears the air: No issues with Beyoncé

Canadian DJ and producer Kaytranada recently addressed rumors regarding his relationship with Beyoncé during an interview with Vulture. The discussion highlighted misunderstandings between their teams, particularly surrounding a remix of Beyoncé’s hit single “Cuff It” from her 2022 album.

Misunderstandings Over Compensation

Kaytranada revealed that while he played a “Cuff It” remix at Beyoncé’s BEYLA show last year, her team offered low compensation for the song’s rights, which he ultimately declined. He expressed his feelings about the situation: “Sometimes people don’t see your worth and how important you are. I know what I mean to people.” This comment sparked mixed reactions from fans, particularly some members of the BeyHive.

Defending His Position

After facing backlash, Kaytranada took to social media to clarify his stance. He deleted an initial response but later reposted a mention that accused him of dragging Beyoncé. He responded, “Mannnn I didn’t drag her that’s just what happened. The remix didn’t get a release and it is what it is but later that year I opened [for] her on tour AND on her Bday on top of that. Now what? I love that girl & y’all ain’t gonna make me look like I ain’t rocking with her.” This statement reaffirmed his admiration for the superstar.

Beyoncé’s Remix Releases

Despite the misunderstanding, Beyoncé continued to release remixes from her Renaissance album, including the “Break My Soul” EP and collaborations featuring artists like Kendrick Lamar. These releases kept the momentum of her album alive and showcased her versatility as an artist.

Kaytranada’s Experience with Drake

In the same interview, Kaytranada also discussed his experience with Drake. He revealed that he was approached to produce tracks for Drake’s 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind, but due to a nonchalant response, the collaboration did not materialize. “Was I supposed to be like, ‘Oh my God, for real? Drake?’ I’m not like that,” he explained, highlighting his confidence in his artistry.

Conclusion

Kaytranada’s recent comments shed light on the complexities of the music industry, particularly for Black artists navigating their worth and relationships. His love for Beyoncé remains strong, and he continues carving out his path in the music scene.