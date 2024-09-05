New York City taxi cabs to become wheelchair accessible

In a landmark ruling, a federal judge has mandated that all new taxi cabs in New York City must be wheelchair accessible. This decision marks a significant victory for disability advocates who have fought for equal access to transportation for individuals with disabilities.

The Court’s Ruling

On August 30, Judge George Daniels ordered the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) to ensure that all new taxis are wheelchair accessible. This ruling comes after a long-standing obligation that dates back to a 2013 settlement, which required 50% of the city’s yellow cabs to be accessible by 2020. However, currently, only 3,752 out of 13,587 yellow cabs, or 28%, meet this requirement.

Background of the Case

The ruling was prompted by a lawsuit filed by disability advocates in early 2024, who argued that the TLC had failed to meet the settlement terms. The judge’s decision requires the TLC to abandon its previous practice of only making 50% of new cabs accessible. Instead, all new and renewed cabs must be wheelchair accessible until the city reaches its goal of 50% accessibility.

Implications of the Ruling

Judge Daniels emphasized that the TLC’s previous approach left them with no clear timeline for achieving the accessibility requirement. He stated, “The record simply reflects a lack of will and creative solution.” This ruling is expected to expedite the process of making taxis more accessible for individuals who use wheelchairs.

Advocacy Groups Respond

Advocacy groups, including the Taxis For All Campaign and the United Spinal Association, expressed their satisfaction with the ruling. In a press release, Disability Rights Advocates Senior Staff Attorney Madeleine Reichman stated, “Wheelchair users deserve to have as many opportunities to use the City’s iconic yellow taxi service as non-wheelchair users.”

TLC’s Commitment to Accessibility

In response to the ruling, TLC Commissioner David Do affirmed the city’s commitment to accessibility. In a statement, he said, “Our commitment to accessibility is unwavering, and we will move swiftly to propose rules reflecting Judge Daniels’s decision.”

A Historic Moment for Inclusion

When the original agreement was signed in 2014, Judge Daniels referred to it as “one of the most significant acts of inclusion in this city since Jackie Robinson joined the Brooklyn Dodgers.” At that time, more than 98% of the city’s yellow cabs were inaccessible to passengers who used wheelchairs. This ruling is a step forward in rectifying that disparity.