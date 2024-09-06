9 must-see Black horror films featuring Black women

The horror genre has historically been dominated by white protagonists, with Black characters often relegated to secondary roles or harmful stereotypes. However, recent years have seen a surge in Black horror films that not only place Black women at the forefront but also explore their unique experiences and the real-world horrors they face. The latest of these is Lee Daniels’ The Deliverance, which stars Andra Day and Glenn Close as her mother, who says a line that has Black communities buzzing about its anti-Black woman sentiment and the complicated place white ‘hood women have in those communities.

The nine films below offer thrilling entertainment while also challenging the norms of the genre, blending supernatural scares with social commentary. Here are 10 nine must-see Black horror films featuring Black women as central characters.

1. Us (2019)

Main Character : Adelaide Wilson (played by Lupita Nyong’o)

: Adelaide Wilson (played by Lupita Nyong’o) Plot: Jordan Peele’s Us is a masterful exploration of duality, identity and the horrors that lurk within. Lupita Nyong’o delivers a haunting performance as Adelaide Wilson, a woman whose traumatic past returns to haunt her in the form of terrifying doppelgängers. Us is not just a horror film — it’s a profound commentary on the “otherness” that Black people, especially women, often face in society.

2. Candyman (2021)

Main Character : Brianna Cartwright (played by Teyonah Parris)

: Brianna Cartwright (played by Teyonah Parris) Plot: Nia DaCosta’s reimagining of Candyman brings the horror classic into the modern era, centering on themes of gentrification, racism and historical trauma. Teyonah Parris plays Brianna, a gallery director caught in the terrifying resurgence of the Candyman legend. The film powerfully intertwines supernatural horror with the real-world horrors of systemic oppression.

3. Spell (2020)

Main Character : Eloise (played by Loretta Devine)

: Eloise (played by Loretta Devine) Plot: Spell follows a man who, after surviving a plane crash in rural Appalachia, is held captive by a mysterious hoodoo practitioner, played by Loretta Devine. The film explores themes of survival and power dynamics, all set against the backdrop of folk horror rooted in African American spiritual traditions.

4. Ma (2019)

Main Character : Sue Ann (played by Octavia Spencer)

: Sue Ann (played by Octavia Spencer) Plot: Octavia Spencer gives a chilling performance as Sue Ann, a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers, only to reveal her dark and sinister intentions. Ma plays with the trope of the “friendly neighbor” and turns it on its head, showcasing Spencer’s ability to blend vulnerability with terrifying menace.

5. The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

Main Character : Melanie (played by Sennia Nanua)

: Melanie (played by Sennia Nanua) Plot: In a dystopian future where a zombie-like fungus has ravaged humanity, a young girl named Melanie may hold the key to survival. Played by Sennia Nanua, Melanie is both vulnerable and powerful, making her a compelling protagonist in this unique twist on the zombie genre.

6. His House (2020)

Main Character : Rial Majur (played by Wunmi Mosaku)

: Rial Majur (played by Wunmi Mosaku) Plot: His House tells the story of a refugee couple from South Sudan who struggle to adjust to their new life in England, only to be haunted by a sinister force in their home. Wunmi Mosaku’s performance as Rial is both heartbreaking and powerful, as the film explores the horrors of displacement and trauma.

7. The Perfection (2018)

Main Character : Lizzie (played by Logan Browning)

: Lizzie (played by Logan Browning) Plot: The Perfection is a psychological horror film that delves into the cutthroat world of classical music. Logan Browning plays Lizzie, a cello prodigy who becomes entangled in a disturbing and deadly series of events. The film is a twisted journey of revenge and manipulation, with Browning delivering a gripping performance.

8. Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)

Main Character : Rita (played by Coco Jones)

: Rita (played by Coco Jones) Plot: This horror-comedy centers on a group of teenagers who must protect their Bronx neighborhood from a group of vampires. Vampires vs. the Bronx is a fun and socially aware take on the vampire genre, with Coco Jones playing a key role in the fight against these supernatural invaders.

9. Bad Hair (2020)

Main Character: Anna Bludso (played by Elle Lorraine)

Anna Bludso (played Elle Lorraine) Plot: Set in 1989 , Bad Hair follows a young woman who gets a weave to succeed in the cutthroat world of music television, only to find that her new hair has a mind of its own — literally. The film blends horror with satirical commentary on beauty standards and the pressures Black women face to conform.



The power of representation

These films highlight the importance of representation in horror, not just for visibility but for telling stories that resonate deeply with the lived experiences of Black women. By placing Black women at the center of these narratives, these films challenge stereotypes, confront real-world issues and showcase the complexity of their characters.

As the horror genre continues to evolve, Black women are redefining what it means to be a hero, a survivor and a protagonist. These films are essential viewing for horror fans and anyone interested in seeing fresh, powerful stories that reflect the diverse realities of Black womanhood.