Dame Dash’s laughs off his dentures falling out and 50 Cent clowning him

Dame Dash attempted to lighten the mood after an embarrassing moment during a livestream tirade against rival 50 Cent, when his replacement teeth unexpectedly fell out. True to form, Cent wasted no time in mocking the former Roc-A-Fella co-owner, reveling in the mishap.

Dash was responding to an interview Cent did on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast where the “BMF” and “Power” creator claimed confidently that Dash is broke.

Dash took to livestreaming to his one million Instagram followers to clap back, then issued a challenge to Cent to work with him. In the middle of his rant, however, he took a sip of what appeared to be orange juice. Seconds later, his bottom dentures fell out of his mouth.

Embarrassed, Dash quickly panned the camera away from him and ordered a woman standing nearby to “talk to” the people who were viewing his livestream while he tried to get his dentures back in.

Worse for Dash, the livestream disaster was captured by viewers and quickly circulated through social media.

Cent — who is a famously opportunistic troll — of course pounced on Dash’s debacle in a message to his 34 million followers.

Now that days have passed and the shock of the situation has subsided, Dash used humor to counter what is an embarrassing situation.

“First of all, s— is not dentures. These are my grills,” he explained, as he flashed them to the camera. “What happened was I have to go get implants put in ’cause I have implants. And I got them 20 years ago, and every 20 years, you gotta switch them out. So I have to do surgery — pause — oral.”

Dash added that whole ordeal was funny to him.

“You know, I thought it was hilarious. I didn’t try to edit it. I think it’s good for jokes and s—,” he said.