Lewis Museum sparks conversation with new mural

BALTIMORE (Sept. 18, 2024) – The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture announces the installation of a striking new mural, “Frederick Douglass / Liberty,” by contemporary artist Adam Himoff. The mural will be on display starting Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2024, on the President Street side of the museum building.

“Frederick Douglass / Liberty” is a modern linocut print that reimagines the iconic American abolitionist, writer, and orator Frederick Douglass (1817-1895) through a contemporary lens. The giant print features Douglass in a bold, stylish pose against graffiti backdrop, combining traditional relief printing techniques with modern elements. This fusion prompts viewers to recontextualize Douglass’s enduring impact and consider how he might engage with today’s world.

Adam Himoff, born in New York City in 1976, is a renowned contemporary artist whose work bridges traditional and modern artistic practices. Influenced by New York’s rich cultural tapestry and trained in various esteemed institutions, Himoff’s work often explores themes of race, social justice, and national identity. His artistic journey, which includes a notable transition from a successful career in finance to a full-time art practice, is reflected in his innovative approach to printmaking.

Terri Lee Freeman, President of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, shares her thoughts on the new installation: “I think it is important for us to present this mural because it has the potential to have some audiences see Frederick Douglass as a more reachable historic figure. Douglass was the most photographed man of his time. He was always meticulously dressed in the latest fashion. If alive today, we think this representation is very likely close to how he would present himself. It also demonstrates that simply because you wear sneakers with your suit does not automatically mean you have nothing to say. This representation of Douglass is modern and relevant. We want to encourage people to think and have conversations. Historic figures are representative of their time, but if they could time travel, would the exterior affect their intrinsic intellect? I think not.”

“Frederick Douglass / Liberty” invites viewers to engage with Douglass’s legacy in a fresh and relevant way. The artwork challenges everyone to think about Douglass’s potential role in today’s society and reflects on the freedoms and unfinished work that his efforts have impacted. It serves as a metaphor for integrating historical significance with contemporary issues, prompting reflections on how far we’ve come and the work still needed to achieve true liberty and justice.

The mural’s installation at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum underscores the institution’s mission of honoring and advancing the bold conversations around African American history and culture. This vibrant portrayal of Douglass promises to inspire dialogue and deeper understanding among museum visitors.

We invite the community to experience “Frederick Douglass / Liberty” and explore its compelling representation of an extraordinary figure whose influence transcends time.

WEB INFO: Frederick Douglass Mural at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum

###

The Mission of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum:

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum documents, interprets and preserves the complex experiences, contributions and culture of Black people in Maryland. We serve as a catalyst for sustained change by providing programs, exhibitions and bold conversations that educate and challenge.