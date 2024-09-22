WNBA icon A’ja Wilson wins historic MVP, and her teammates rejoice (video)

The Las Vegas Aces erupted in celebration as A’ja Wilson was named the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season. At 28, Wilson became only the second player in league history to win the MVP award unanimously and the fourth to claim the honor three times in her career.

Cynthia Cooper, who anchored the WNBA’s first dynasty with the Houston Comets — which remains the only team to win four championships in a row — is the only other unanimous MVP back in 1997.

Wilson trounced the competition en route to historic MVP win

The voting went as expected as Wilson received 670 votes from the nation’s WNBA writers. Minnesota Lynx versatile juggernaut Napheesa Collier finished second with 467 points, while last year’s MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty finished third with 295 points.

Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark — who ushered in a throng of impassioned new fans to the game — finished fourth with 130 points. Last year’s runner-up to the MVP Alyssa Thomas rounded out the top five with 83 total points.

Aces’ coach Becky Hammon lauds Wilson

Aces head coach Becky Hammon heaped effusive praise upon the statuesque Wilson, who also won the MVP awards in 2020 and 2022.

“We always talk about, ‘Make your teammate great, and then in the process you become the greatest.’ A’ja is a great example of that — just making everybody great around her. She’s the greatest because she’s so authentically committed to that: pulling greatness out of other people,” Hammon said, according to ESPN.

“It’s been fun to coach her. She’s just a really, really gifted human being,” Hammon continued. “I’ve kind of run out of adjectives. She’s amazing. She’s the best player in the world, and she’s one of the best people in the world.”