Eboni K. Williams, the multi-hyphenate star of “The Real Housewives of New York,” announced on Monday, Sept. 23, that she had welcomed her newborn daughter into the world.

Back in June, Williams told People magazine her unborn child is “a miracle” because she became pregnant four years after undergoing an egg retrieval.

After delivering her daughter in August, Williams delayed the unveiling of her daughter for a spell.

“Liberty Alexandria Williams,” Williams exclaimed to her 281K Instagram followers. “My daughter was born in New York City in August 2024.”

The 40-year-old lawyer, judge, reality TV star, author and activist said her perspective has been transformed with Liberty’s arrival.

“Forevermore, I’m changed,” she penned to her followers. “I’m responsible for ensuring her wellbeing and that Liberty enhances the spaces she occupies. ⁣This little girl has been born into significant privilege. ⁣Thus, she holds significant responsibility. “

Williams echoed Nobel Prize- and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison [Beloved] when she wrote: “Since she has been born free, her birth assignment is to now free somebody else.”

Eboni K. Williams on the inspiration behind her daughter’s name

The multifaceted maven, who has also been a TV show host, radio host, and a correspondent for CBS and Fox News, said she was intentional when she decided to adorn her daughter with a name after “our nation’s famous monument, the Statute of Liberty, originated as a tribute to the newly freed Black American.”

She references the present tumultuous sociopolitical atmosphere as she closes out her tribute to her daughter when she writes, “Born into a nation and at a time such as this…⁣Young Liberty has arrived on divine time⁣,” she wrote.