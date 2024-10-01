As LeBron and Bronny James prepare to make history as the first father and son to play on the same NBA team — at the same time — they engaged in trash-talking with one another during the media day on Monday, Sept. 30.

Fans found the interaction between LeBron James Sr., 39, and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 19, endearing and funny.

The four-time NBA champion complimented his son for his “great defense,” but advised his teammate that he was going up against a “better offense.”

They were asked about that moment of guarding each other on Monday, and Bronny wasted no time giving his side of the unique experience.

Bronny James trash-talked his dad and teammate LeBron James

“All right, in all seriousness, I looked at the film and he did step out of bounds,” Bronny James said while flashing a wide grin. “But I’m not gonna go there. I’m not gonna go there right now.”

LeBron James wasn’t going to let Bronny James get away with the sneak diss.

“What do you mean you’re not going to go there right now? You just went there!” the father retorted as the reporters chuckled.

The media day included the now-viral photos of Bronny, sporting an Afro and trimmed beard, taking a series of photos with his father, whose hairline is barely holding on but is sporting full facial hair.

Bronny James insisted that his father fouled him on a move he made to the basket while his father said he “slapped my whole arm” and joked that, of course, a ref was not going to give him the call.

Father James then quickly responded with the dismissive “Man, you’re a rookie anyway.”

King James has told the media on numerous occasions that his son is not allowed to call him “dad” in practices or during games. But in this relaxed setting off the court, Bronny James did refer to King James as his father during media day.

“I think I’m most looking forward to practice, going head-to-head with each other,” Bronny said, according to ESPN. “I feel like that is such a crazy feeling, being in practice with your dad and competing at a high level. On the other side of that, having to go against LeBron James is kinda a lot in practice every day, but I’m looking forward to it as well.”

Anthony Davis: seeing LeBron and Bronny James together was ‘surreal’

Later on, James’ teammate Anthony Davis elaborated on what it was like watching the father and son go at it in practice. ‘

“It’s awesome. It’s historic. It’s powerful,” Davis said at about the 7:45 mark of the press conference. “Bronny’s locker is across from mine, so every time I come in I see [his name], it’s still surreal to me that he’s on the same team as his dad.”

Listen to the rest of Davis’ thoughts about LeBron and Bronny James, as well as the prospects of a new season and playing with a new head coach.