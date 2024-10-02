The legal web that has already snatched up toppled titan Sean “Diddy” Combs could also ensnare Stevie J., by far Diddy’s biggest supporter outside of his family members.

According to legal documents obtained by All Hip Hop, Stevie J was allegedly fully immersed in sex trafficking with Diddy and toted illegal weapons for the Bad Boy Boss, according to the civil lawsuit filed by Lil Rod, a former Diddy producer.

Through his lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, Lil Rod accuses Stevie J of helping to facilitate the Freak Off parties that Diddy hosted at his homes and hotels. Also, as part of the Combs Enterprise, Stevie J allegedly played a significant role in toting firearms for Diddy, drug usage and distribution, and recruiting men and women for prostitution.

The once-prolific producer has kept a low profile since Diddy was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on racketeering, prostitution and sex trafficking charges and remanded to the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Brooklyn, New York. However, Stevie J spoke up after Diddy’s mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security agents.

“Whatever someone does in their bedroom, that’s what they do… I’ve never seen my man doing anything foul like they talking about,” he told TMZ.

Stevie, whose full name is Steven Jordan, rocketed to industry fame in the 1990s as an invaluable member of Diddy’s production team, The Hitmen. Through this fruitful platform, Stevie J helped to sculpt the sound of Bad Boy Records, particularly on classic albums like Life After Death by The Notorious B.I.G. and No Way Out by Puff Daddy. Diddy also cranked out the memorable club bangers “Mo Money Mo Problems” and “Notorious Thugs.”

The former boyfriend of notorious reality TV star Joseline Hernandez experienced career resuscitation when he starred on the reality show “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.”