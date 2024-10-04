Diddy accuser lists shocking guests at mogul’s parties

One of the many women who filed a civil lawsuit against music mogul Diddy has enumerated a surprising list of icons and superstars she saw at his house parties.

Adria Sheri English told the Daily Mail that Sean “Diddy” Combs commanded her, by force, to participate in the now-infamous Freak Off parties at his mansion in West Los Angeles. She was stunned by some of the famous folks in attendance.

Accuser names famous party guests

“I saw Busta Rhymes there. I saw Ja Rule there. I saw Diana Ross there with her son, Evan, who was underage,” English told the British newspaper.

“I saw Paris Hilton and Reverend Al Sharpton. I still wonder why Reverend Al Sharpton was there,” English added.

English recounted some of what she experienced and/or saw at those parties. She hastened to add that these freak-offs took place in secluded areas of Diddy’s palatial estates away from the main party. Therefore, most of the celebrity guests would have been unaware of the atrocities that transpired in these special rooms.

The complainant explained to the publication that, initially, she was hired as a go-go dancer and that the first experience went down without incident and no sexual contact.

“I agreed to do it because, heck yeah, I’m at an exclusive thing where Jay-Z was there, and Beyoncé, Diddy, all the big names,” she said. However, “I didn’t know it was going to turn into anything sexual,” she alleged.

Initially, Diddy “had no sinister intent or requirements for physical sexual contact” for the first party she performed at.