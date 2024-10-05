The recent passing of beloved actor John Amos, best known for his role in the iconic television series “Good Times,” has sparked a whirlwind of controversy and family disputes. His daughter, Shannon Amos, expressed her shock and heartbreak upon learning of her father’s death through media reports, revealing that she was left “without words” when the news broke.

Details surrounding John Amos’ death

John Amos passed away on Aug. 21, 2024, in Los Angeles due to natural causes. The announcement was made public by his son, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos, which has since led to a series of allegations and claims from Shannon regarding the circumstances surrounding her father’s final days.

Allegations of isolation and manipulation

During an appearance on “TMZ Live,” Shannon, alongside her father’s former business manager Paul Baldassarre and her daughter Quiera Colston, raised serious concerns about K.C.’s actions leading up to John Amos’ death. Shannon claims that K.C. moved in with their father after he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2016 and subsequently isolated him from other family members, even going so far as to monitor his phone calls.

Shannon alleges that K.C.’s struggles with drug addiction and mental health issues contributed to a rift within the family, claiming that he withheld necessary treatment from their father. This troubling situation has raised questions about the actor’s well-being during his final years.

Controversy over power of attorney

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Baldassarre stated that he and two other individuals were previously designated as John Amos’ powers of attorney. However, K.C. allegedly took over this role without any discussion or consent from the other parties involved. Shannon revealed that her uncle was responsible for managing her father’s estate, which required multiple revisions of John Amos’ will due to K.C.’s interference.

Shannon expressed her concerns about K.C. having John cremated quickly, suggesting that this was done to prevent an autopsy that could have clarified the circumstances of his death. She noted that while her father had congestive heart failure, he was not in hospice care at the time of his passing.

Previous allegations of elder abuse

This is not the first time K.C. has faced serious allegations. Last year, Shannon accused him of elder abuse, a claim that both her brother and father denied. Furthermore, in July 2023, K.C. was arrested for making threats against Shannon, which left her fearing for her safety.

Despite the turmoil, Shannon has made it clear that this family dispute is not motivated by financial gain. The focus remains on seeking justice and clarity regarding their father’s treatment and the events leading up to his death.

Memorial plans for John Amos

In the wake of these events, the Amos family is planning a memorial service for John Amos, scheduled for Nov. 23 in New Jersey. Further details about the memorial will be released soon, allowing fans and loved ones to pay their respects to the legendary actor.