Mischa Webley tackles ‘benevolent racism’ in ‘Hassan Hates Portland’

Filmmaker Mischa Webley’s new web series, “Hassan Hates Portland,” is more than just a satirical take on the Black experience in Portland — it’s a sharp commentary on Oregon’s long history of racism and exclusion. Premiering on Oct. 3, the series uses humor to confront “benevolent racism,” where white allies, often with the best intentions, end up imposing their ideas of support on Black individuals. For many, the concept isn’t new, but the nuanced portrayal of these interactions in Portland — a predominantly white city with a notorious history of racial discrimination — forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths.

Portland’s racist roots

To understand the significance of Webley’s work, it’s important to place it in the broader context of Oregon’s exclusionary past. From its founding, Oregon was designed to be a white utopia. In 1844, the Oregon Territory passed laws banning Black people from living in the state, with harsh punishments for those who refused to leave. Even after Oregon achieved statehood in 1859, the exclusionary mindset persisted. The state constitution explicitly prohibited Black people from residing, working or owning property in the region until 1926, and Oregon was one of the last states to ratify the 15th Amendment, which gave Black men the right to vote.

This racist foundation shaped Portland’s growth, with redlining and other discriminatory practices ensuring that Black residents were systematically marginalized. Even today, many of Portland’s Black neighborhoods have been gentrified, pushing longtime residents to the city’s outskirts and contributing to the alienation experienced by many Black Portlanders. These realities form the backdrop of “Hassan Hates Portland,” giving Webley’s humor a deeper edge.

Humor as a tool for reflection

In an interview with KUOW, Webley explained that the series follows Hassan, a Black man navigating a city where well-meaning white residents often unwittingly make his life more difficult.

“In a place like Portland that’s so homogeneous, that [racial justice discourse] … creates a dynamic that I think kind of misses the boat,” he said. “It’s not informed enough by people who look like me. It’s kind of academic and that ends up putting us brown and Black folks in a situation where we’re becoming more of an object and somebody else’s idea than part of the conversation.”

By positioning Hassan as the observer of awkward, racially-charged situations, the show highlights how even seemingly small interactions — like offering unsolicited advice or assuming familiarity — can add up to a draining experience for Black residents.

While “Hassan Hates Portland” is fictional, it’s rooted in Webley’s personal experiences growing up and living in the city.

“It really took a lifetime of experience,” Webley told Willamette Week, “and I’ve been trying for a while to make fun of it and satirize it and make it funny. It just seemed like it’s not a perspective that’s out there, especially about Portland.”

The series offers a fresh and often comedic lens through which viewers can reflect on their own behaviors, showcasing the absurdity of performative allyship and how it can unintentionally perpetuate exclusion.

Challenging Portland’s progressive image

Portland is often portrayed as a progressive haven, celebrated for its liberal values, environmentalism and activism. Yet, beneath this image lies a city that continues to grapple with its exclusionary past. Webley challenges this narrative, suggesting that Portland’s outward progressiveness sometimes masks more subtle forms of racism.

“You end up with this dynamic where [people of color] might have white folks — I’ve been in this experience — trying to explain racism to you,” Webley stated to KUOW.

This critique of Portland’s self-perception speaks to a broader conversation about racism in liberal spaces. While cities like Portland may appear welcoming on the surface, deeper issues around race, representation and access remain. Webley’s series brings these contradictions to the forefront, encouraging viewers to think critically about the ways in which well-meaning gestures can often miss the mark.

Reception and impact

Since its premiere, “Hassan Hates Portland” has resonated with audiences both in and outside of Portland, with many praising Webley for tackling difficult conversations with humor and insight.

“It’s taken off online in the way I could only have hoped for,” he said to KUOW. “And I think it reaffirmed that we were speaking to something that people were waiting [for] to be said. And that’s kind of been a big note.

As Webley’s series gains traction, it’s clear that it is part of a broader movement to create space for Black narratives in Oregon. From the revitalization of historic Black neighborhoods to projects that document the experiences of Black Portlanders, there is a growing effort to acknowledge and address the city’s complicated racial history. “Hassan Hates Portland” adds to this conversation, offering a unique and entertaining way to examine difficult truths about race and identity.