Director Dale Resteghini reverses slavery roles with new series ‘Cracka’

Dale Resteghini wants to challenge societal norms with his latest project, “Cracka,” a term that is viewed as a racial slur against Whites. Resteghini recently released a 90-second trailer for the series that takes a look at an alternative universe where Blacks are slaveowners and Whites are enslaved.

Resteghini, who has directed projects for artists such as Pitbull, Akon, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Guns N Roses, Flo Rida, RZA, and Diddy, believes that the role-reversal of systemic racism, will force some to finally understand the impact of racism.

During a recent episode of rolling out’s “A.M. Wake-Up Call,” Resteghini shares his thoughts on the controversial series and title.

What was the initial inspiration behind the project, “Cracka?”

I created [it] because I’m fed up with racism. Because of a seismic shift in racism that is occurring on social media. I asked myself, “What would make White people understand racism is wrong?” After seeing Roots, and 12 Years a Slave, we understand that slavery is wrong. But some people don’t believe that slavery exists. I posed the question, how would White people react if the roles were reversed and their family members were suffering at the hands of another race.

What are your thoughts on the pushback? Some will say that it’s unfair to think that Black people would do the same sadistic things to White people if the roles were reversed. How do you tell the story without exploiting Black people?

You have science fiction, fiction, and real life. You have artistic freedom to do and say anything that you want. When it comes to filmmaking, I wanted to take my talent as a filmmaker and tell this story. In terms of racism, it’s 202o and nothing has solved racism. It’s still here. I just released 90 seconds of a 30-minute world. And there is no nudity, no gunshots, or blood and that went viral. There is a minority who are outraged. White people are infuriated over 90 seconds of fake work, but not as upset by what George Floyd endured for 8:46. I’m not going to walk the line with “Cracka.” I wanted to get the conversation going. It’s … TV, an alternative history.

Are you concerned the title may supersede the message of what you hope to convey?

I’m not. This country is broken. What’s going to get people’s attention? I first heard the term cracka in the late ’80s when I was locked up in Florida. That work stuck with me all these years. But I never knew it would be a word that I could utilize to help achieve something positive. I’ve been married to a Black woman for 27 years, my storytelling often revolves around Black and brown people for decades. I’ve been told by other White people that racism doesn’t exist. “Cracka” needs to be the title that everyone sees.