Exciting news is in the air as Raz-B, the beloved B2K singer, has officially welcomed his first child into the world. On Oct. 11, Raz-B took to Instagram to share the joyous announcement of his baby boy’s arrival, marking a significant milestone in his life.

Welcome to the world, Versai Carter Thornton

Raz-B shared a heartwarming photo of his newborn son’s tiny fingers, confirming that Versai Carter Thornton was born on October 10. In his post, he expressed his overwhelming gratitude and joy, stating:

“Our baby boy has arrived!! 🌟 He’s healthy and doing great, and we’re in awe of how amazing God is 🙏🏽💙 Feeling beyond blessed and grateful!”

Weighing in at a healthy 8 pounds and 12 ounces, Raz-B also humorously invited fans to contribute to his son’s future by sharing his CashApp details, showcasing his playful side as a new dad.

Social media celebrates Raz-B’s new arrival

The news of Raz-B’s new addition to the family was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends, family, and fans alike. Social media was abuzz with heartfelt messages, including:

@gwhitney88: “Welcome Versai💙🤗🎉 Congratulations Ya’ll. Praying for a speedy recovery for mom💗”

@msmiraclemonet: "Omg he's here!😍🙏🏽 Congratulations!🤗"

@ms.pandap: "Excited for you friend!!!🖤✨✨"

@mrs.ro_tn: "Congratulations such a blessing. Enjoy him while he's lil make lots of memories cause if you blink he will be as tall as you."

@mynameiszj: "Razzzzzzzz omggggg welcome to fatherhood!!!!!!!💙💙💙💙💙💙"

@vsop.85: "Congrats, D. One thing I know is you're gonna protect that baby with your life! ❤️"

These messages reflect the warmth and support Raz-B has from his community as he embarks on this new chapter of fatherhood.

A new chapter: Marriage and fatherhood

Raz-B’s journey into fatherhood comes just a month after he announced that he and his wife were expecting. In September, he shared an emotional video on Instagram featuring ultrasound footage of his unborn son, expressing his excitement and commitment to embracing his new roles as a husband and father.

“As I embrace this new chapter in life, I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has supported me on my journey … Despite the trials and tribulations I’ve faced, I’ve been able to overcome and conquer my past,” he wrote. “I’m committed to continuing my growth, developing new skills, and stepping fully into the roles that define me now: a man of God ✝️, an executive 💼, a husband 💍, and a father 👨‍👧. Thank you for standing by me as I move forward 🚀.”

Just a week before his son’s birth, Raz-B shared maternity photos with his wife, showcasing their excitement and anticipation for their new arrival. This glimpse into their lives highlights the joy and love that surrounds their growing family.