Mophreme Shakur, the step-brother of rap eminence Tupac Shakur, told Piers Morgan that he does not believe embattled music mogul Diddy did not have some involvement in the murder of the venerated rapper.

The All Eyez on Me illustriousness was gunned down in a fusillade of bullets while riding with disreputable Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight in Las Vegas in September 1996. Knight escaped with just a graze from a projectile across his forehead.

Shakur visited Piers Morgan on his eponymous TV show to say that Sean “Diddy” Combs, who used to go by the stage monikers “Puffy” and “Puff Daddy,” contacted him personally to deny any involvement in the legendary lyricist’s violent death.

Tupac’s brother doesn’t believe Diddy’s denial in the death of the rap icon

“My opinion is that I don’t believe it was a 100 percent honest statement,” Shakur said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Shakur, 57, told Morgan that DJ Big Boy facilitated a meeting between him and Diddy and “thug-like guys” several years after 2Pac died to listen to the Bad Boy boss.

“[He] basically said he had nothing to do with my brother’s murder,” the former Thug Life rap group member recalls.

“I told him, ‘The truth is still yet to come out, so we’re going to see.’ Here we are, 27, 28 years later; it looks like there’s some doubt in that statement, along with all the other suspicions that people have,” Shakur said.

Morgan bluntly queried Shakur if he believed Diddy was lying during that meeting.

“Quite possibly, and it’s kind of looking that way, in my opinion,” Shakur answered.

We hasten to add that, despite the pronouncements made by several rappers, police investigators and the currently jailed former gang member Duane “Keefe D” Davis, Diddy has never been charged in 2Pac’s death.