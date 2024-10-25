Rolling Out and Northwestern Mutual launch cultural and financial tour

Rolling Out, in partnership with Northwestern Mutual, is proud to announce their transformative financial empowerment tour focused on legacy building, wealth preservation, and financial accountability in Black communities. Following a successful launch in Harlem, this cultural movement continues to engage business leaders, CEOs, and community members in critical conversations around financial planning for the future, with the goal of creating lasting wealth and empowering future generations.

The successful first event was held at the Harlem School of Arts on October 23, 2024, and the tour continues with stops at two more iconic cultural institutions known for their commitment to preserving Black culture and history:

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center (October 29, 2024, Chicago, IL)

National Museum of African American Music (November 12, 2024, Nashville, TN)

Recent Harlem event highlights

The tour kicked off at the Harlem School of Arts with an engaging discussion moderated by Christine Fowler-Phillips, president and founder of Discover Your Best Self LLC, professor at Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University, author and serial entrepreneur. The distinguished panel included:

Anthony Williams, CFP®, wealth management advisor, Northwestern Mutual

Christian Hill, area director, UNCF New York

Everton Simmonds, financial advisor, Northwestern Mutual

Munson Steed, founder, Rolling Out

Upcoming events

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center (October 29, 2024)

Moderator: Sherman Wright, managing partner & COO, Ten35

Panelists:

Dundee Gouin, managing director, Northwestern Mutual

Aaron Sims, financial advisor, Northwestern Mutual

Chrishon Lampley, owner & founder, Love Cork Screw

Robert Johnson, managing partner, Solomon Group LLC

National Museum of African American Music (November 12, 2024)

Moderator: Monique Idlett, founder, Reign Ventures

Panelists:

David Smallwood, managing director, Northwestern Mutual

Dr. Ruth Ross Edmonds, owner & operator, Braces by Dr. Ruth

Rod McDaniel, CEO, S3 Recycling Solutions

Munson Steed, founder, Rolling Out

A financial future rooted in cultural preservation This series of events aims to bridge the gap between cultural preservation and financial education. Attendees gain valuable insights on how to protect and grow their financial assets while engaging in discussions about the cultural significance of legacy building within the Black community. As Rolling Out founder Munson Steed notes, “Wealth building is a beautiful thing. With professional insights and advice, you can protect and create a financial future for your family and your legacy.”

Empowerment through financial expertise The events feature presentations and discussions on the critical importance of having a financial advisor by your side. “Legacy wealth building is key,” says Steed. “It is important to have an advisor who can demonstrate the tools and insights experts provide, allowing you to live your dreams and provide dreams for future generations.”

The tour’s combination of cultural enrichment and financial education ensures that attendees leave not only inspired but equipped with practical tools to safeguard their financial future.

RSVP and event information

The upcoming events will be followed by networking receptions and opportunities to connect with financial professionals. Space is limited, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP early.

For Chicago RSVP here.

For Nashville RSVP here.

About Rolling Out

Rolling Out is a premier platform focused on delivering insightful content on Black culture, entertainment, and business. As an advocate for cultural and financial empowerment, Rolling Out is committed to inspiring leaders and communities across the U.S.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for over 160 years. Through expert financial planning, wealth management, and insurance solutions, Northwestern Mutual continues to build brighter futures for its clients and communities.