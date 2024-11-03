Lil Wayne won’t get to perform for the Super Bowl halftime show in February, but he got something even better on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Weezy, who was born in New Orleans as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was immortalized when he was given the keys to the city by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOLA’s Super Bowl Entertainment Ambassador, Master P.

Lil Wayne to be inducted into the Walk of Fame

It also was announced that the “Lollipop” rapper, 42, will be the first inductee into the New Orleans Walk of Fame on Feb. 6, and the date will be recognized as Lil Wayne Day “for his career achievements, and cultural and community contributions,” the mayor said in a statement, according to NOLA.com.

The honor took place during Lil WeezyAna Fest

Wayne got his flowers during the 2024 Lil WeezyAna Fest which included a reunion of the Hot Boys and an appearance by LSU star basketball player Flau’jae Johnson who is also a rapper. Tickets to the event sold out quickly, even after WeezyAna Fest moved from its annual home in Champions Square to the bigger Smoothie King Center.

After receiving the awards, Wayne had some things to get off his chest.

“I worked my a– off to get that position,” Wayne said referring to the Super Bowl halftime show slot. “And it was ripped from me. But this here, they can’t take away from me,” an emotional Weezy said to rousing applause.

Fans weigh in on the Super Bowl snub

Fans mostly offered congratulations for the honors, but others were perplexed by Wayne’s stance that he should have been automatically picked to perform at the Super Bowl.

“Nothing was taken from him because it was never offered to him🙄 but I love Wayne but ummmmm let it go now 😩,” one fan said on Instagram.

“Yeah baebeee!!! I love it when we love on our own. #louisianimal 🥾🐊🥘📿🎭🎺🎻🎷🪗🥁,” said a second fan.

“How can they rip away a position that was never given to you?” a third person questioned.

A fourth fan said, “He is entitled to his feelings.”

While a fifth user added, “What made him think the performance was his? This means every home artist MUST perform.🤦🏽‍♂️”