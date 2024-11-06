Thandiwe Newton: A proud mother and role model

Thandiwe Newton, the award-winning actress known for her remarkable talent and stunning beauty, embraces her role as a mother with pride and joy. As a mother of triplets — two daughters, Ripley and Nico, and a son, Booker — Newton often reflects on how motherhood has transformed her perspective on self-love and identity.

Seeing herself in her children

In a heartfelt interview with Extra in 2022, Newton shared how looking in the mirror reminds her of her children. “I look in the mirror and I realize that I look a bit like my children and that makes me love myself,” she expressed. This connection to her kids not only enhances her self-esteem but also reinforces the bond they share. Newton believes that this self-love is a gift she passes on to her children, allowing them to appreciate their own identities.

How Thandiwe Newton empowers her daughters

Newton, who shares her children with ex-husband Ol Parker, has always emphasized the importance of empowerment in her parenting. As her daughters, Ripley and Nico, navigate their young adult lives, Newton aims to instill in them a sense of extraordinary self-worth. “I want my girls to feel empowered. That’s the most important thing,” she stated. Her approach to parenting focuses on clearing obstacles from their paths, ensuring they can thrive without unnecessary hindrances.

Teaching respect and self-worth

One of the most profound lessons Newton imparts to her children is the importance of respect. She believes that treating children with the same respect one would offer to the person they admire most is crucial. “If you treat your children with respect, then they will learn to respect themselves,” she advised. This philosophy is vital in shaping how her children perceive themselves and how they expect to be treated by others.

Motherhood above all

Despite her successful career and numerous accolades, Newton often emphasizes that her most cherished role is that of a mother. She has shared that no achievement in her professional life can compare to the joy and fulfillment she experiences as a parent. This sentiment resonates deeply with many mothers who strive to balance their careers with family life.

Capturing precious moments

Newton’s journey as a mother is beautifully documented through various public appearances and family events. From attending red carpet premieres to celebrating milestones, her bond with her children is evident in every photo. The images of Newton with her children showcase not only their close-knit relationship but also the joy they share as a family.