AfroTech Conference, the nation’s largest Black tech gathering, launched its 2024 edition Tuesday in Houston with record attendance and an expanded focus on artificial intelligence and digital rights.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson delivered the keynote address, “The Power of Our Now: Taking Ownership in AI and Our Rights,” highlighting the conference’s emphasis on technology ownership and accessibility.

The event, founded by Blavity Inc. in 2016, moved to Houston for the first time, capitalizing on the city’s diverse population and growing tech sector. The conference features panels, startup competitions, career fairs, and networking events to advance Black representation in technology.

What Made 2024 Unique

This year, AfroTech was more than just a tech conference; it was a movement. AfroTech 2024 saw its biggest turnout, hosted in Houston for the first time, marking a new chapter for the event. Here’s what made 2024 a landmark year:

The Texas Takeover : Moving to Houston, one of the country’s most diverse and economically dynamic cities, AfroTech expanded its reach, drawing in talent from across the South and beyond. Known for its tech and startup growth, Houston provided a fitting backdrop for AfroTech to broaden its scope, reach new audiences, and strengthen its position in the national tech landscape.

: Moving to Houston, one of the country’s most diverse and economically dynamic cities, AfroTech expanded its reach, drawing in talent from across the South and beyond. Known for its tech and startup growth, Houston provided a fitting backdrop for AfroTech to broaden its scope, reach new audiences, and strengthen its position in the national tech landscape. Focus on AI and Advocacy : This year’s theme brought an urgent focus on artificial intelligence and the critical role of ownership and rights in the digital age. With NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson’s keynote, “The Power of Our Now: Taking Ownership in AI and Our Rights,” AfroTech 2024 underscored the importance of having a stake in the technologies that shape our lives and futures. Attendees had opportunities to dive into AI through panels and workshops, sparking thought-provoking conversations about ethics, accessibility, and social responsibility.

: This year’s theme brought an urgent focus on artificial intelligence and the critical role of ownership and rights in the digital age. With NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson’s keynote, “The Power of Our Now: Taking Ownership in AI and Our Rights,” AfroTech 2024 underscored the importance of having a stake in the technologies that shape our lives and futures. Attendees had opportunities to dive into AI through panels and workshops, sparking thought-provoking conversations about ethics, accessibility, and social responsibility. Culture and Connectivity : With the addition of the Culture Park Stage Presented by Lexus, AfroTech enhanced its fusion of tech with music, wellness, and cultural programming, offering a unique blend of work and play. The stage featured a lineup of DJs, talent showcases, and wellness activities, reinforcing the balance between career and personal well-being. Lexus, as a major sponsor, added a fresh element with interactive installations and engagement stations, allowing attendees to experience the brand through AfroTech’s unique cultural lens.

: With the addition of the Culture Park Stage Presented by Lexus, AfroTech enhanced its fusion of tech with music, wellness, and cultural programming, offering a unique blend of work and play. The stage featured a lineup of DJs, talent showcases, and wellness activities, reinforcing the balance between career and personal well-being. Lexus, as a major sponsor, added a fresh element with interactive installations and engagement stations, allowing attendees to experience the brand through AfroTech’s unique cultural lens. Unprecedented Networking Opportunities: This year’s All Access Welcome Reception set a high bar for connection and collaboration, bringing together top-tier executives, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts. This opening-night event provided the perfect environment for attendees to form relationships that would carry through the week, many of which could lead to transformative business and tech innovations.

As AfroTech 2024 progresses, it’s clear that this year’s conference isn’t just about where tech is headed — it’s about who’s leading the way. AfroTech has become a powerful platform for Black professionals to create, connect, and claim their space in the tech industry. With its focus on AI, advocacy, and community, AfroTech 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most impactful years yet.