The woman who is accused online of being the getaway driver for one of the men suspected in killing rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter R’mani Sibley is speaking out.

Actually, the woman, 23-year-old Keyandra Johnson, is screaming most of the time, pleading with the public to believe that she didn’t have anything to do with the killing of the rapper and a 5-year-old girl.

Authorities in Texas have not charged Johnson with any crime.

During her long video, the unnamed woman denied that she was part of the conspiracy to execute Lil Ronnie, that she was not initially aware that a child was murdered, and that she did not drive a suspect, Adonis Robinson, the three hours from Fort Worth to Livingston, Texas, where they were arrested. Johnson claims he was already there when she met up with him.

Lil Ronnie and 5-year-old R’mani were executed

G$ Lil Ronnie, whose real name was Ronnie Sibley, and his elementary school daughter were shot execution style in Slappy’s Car Wash in Forest Hill, Texas, on March 3. The tragedy is amplified because little R’mani was slain the day after her birthday.

Surveillance footage showed the deceased rapper running away in an orange tracksuit before being gunned down. More than 30 spent casings were found at the crime scene.

Less than a week transpired before both men — Jakobie Russell, 24, and Robinson — were tracked down by the vaunted Texas Rangers, who are similar to the U.S. Marshals, and arrested the two suspects.

Keyandra Johnson denies she was an accomplice

Johnson is being accused online of helping one of the suspects escape, though she has not been charged nor named as an accomplice by the police. She was arrested in Livingston on March 7, 2025, along with Robinson, but was quickly released.

According to CBS News, Johnson was dropped off by Robinson at work early in the morning where he told her that they needed to borrow her car but didn’t explain why. She told police that when he arrived to pick her up from work at about 1 p.m., he was driving an SUV.

The news station states that Johnson told officers that she needed to go home and pick up her car because “something happened,” but she claims he did not specify what. Johnson also claimed that he told her to delete all communication between them.

Johnson was stopped by the police but not charged

When she returned to retrieve her vehicle and drive off, Johnson was reportedly stopped by police and taken in for questioning the first time. There, investigators showed her photos of her boyfriend at the crime scene, where she recognized Robinson because he was in the same outfit as the one when he dropped her off.

CBS adds that, at this time, police have not charged Johnson with any crime. The two suspects, however, have been charged with capital murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.