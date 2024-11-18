Rashida Jones honors Quincy Jones at the 15th Annual Governors Awards

On a poignant evening filled with emotion and remembrance, Rashida Jones took the stage at the 15th annual Governors Awards to pay tribute to her late father, the legendary music producer Quincy Jones. The ceremony, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, celebrated the remarkable contributions of icons in the entertainment industry, including Quincy, who died on Nov. 3 at the age of 91.

A family tribute

Rashida was joined by three of her siblings — Martina, Quincy III and Kenya — as they accepted the honor on behalf of their father. The atmosphere was charged with nostalgia and love as Rashida began her heartfelt remarks by sharing how excited Quincy had been to attend the ceremony prior to his death. “Our father passed away two weeks ago today. He was really excited to attend tonight, and a lot of his family are here,” she stated, emphasizing the deep connection their family shared with the event.

Quincy’s last words

In a touching moment, Rashida revealed that Quincy had been working on a speech for the occasion before his death. She shared his words with the audience, highlighting his passion for music and film. Quincy reflected on his youth in Seattle, where he spent countless hours dreaming of composing for films. “I share this award and tonight’s honor with all the amazing directors, legendary actors and, of course, exceptional songwriters, composers and musicians who I’ve formed dear friendships with over my seven decades in this business,” she read, capturing the essence of his gratitude and love for his craft.

Celebrating a legacy

Despite the emotional weight of the evening, Rashida and her siblings made the difficult decision to attend the ceremony to celebrate their father’s extraordinary life and career. She urged the audience to honor Quincy’s memory by listening to his music on their way home, emphasizing the love he infused into every note. “Hear how he infused love into every single second of music he made. That was his real legacy: love,” Rashida said, echoing her father’s philosophy of living life to the fullest. “He loved life, and he often said, ‘Live every day like it’s your last, and one day you’ll be right.’ And you did, Dad. You did. You lived the biggest, best, most beautiful life of love every single day you were here.”

A musical tribute

The emotional tribute was further enhanced by a moving performance of the gospel song “Maybe God is Tryin’ to Tell You Something,” which Quincy composed for the film adaptation of “The Color Purple.” The song was beautifully performed by Jennifer Hudson, accompanied by a 12-member choir, leaving the audience in awe and reflection.

Rashida’s tribute to her father at the Governors Awards not only celebrated Quincy Jones’ remarkable achievements in music and film but also served as a reminder of the profound impact he had on the lives of many. His legacy of love and creativity continues to inspire generations, and the heartfelt words shared by his family resonate deeply with all who appreciate his contributions to the arts.