Quincy Jones’ cause of death revealed

According to TMZ, Quincy Jones passed away following a fight with pancreatic cancer. A copy of Jones’ death certificate, which was made public by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, was obtained by the outlet to verify the information.

News of the music legend’s death first came out back on Nov. 4, Arnold Robinson, Jones’ spokesman, confirmed the news of his death.

“We must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing tonight, with full but broken hearts,” Robinson said in a statement at the time. “We celebrate the wonderful life he led and know there will never be another like him, even though this is an incredible loss for our family.”

Jones earned a total of 28 Grammy Awards over his career, working with a variety of well-known musicians, including Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, and most famously, Michael Jackson. He co-produced the iconic albums Thriller and Off the Wall with Jackson. Jones also recorded the well-known song “We Are the World” in 1985, a track he produced and spearheaded. The song — which was written to help raise money to fight the 1983–1985 famine in Ethiopia — is the eighth best-selling single of all time. He was also instrumental in pulling together all the artists to help record the song, including Jackson, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder.

Jones didn’t just excel in the musical studio; he was an excellent film score composer as well. He composed the music for films like In the Heat of the Night and The Color Purple. With the establishment of VIBE Magazine in 1992, he also made significant strides in the publishing industry, leaving his mark all over the entertainment industry.

He was also the father of seven, including the father of actress Rashida Jones, who has appeared in many hit series like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Angie Tribeca,” as well as films such as I Love You, Man and The Social Network. She also wrote and produced Toy Story 4.