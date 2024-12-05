Northern California hit by 7.0 earthquake

Northern California has been hit by a strong earthquake and several aftershocks.

The earthquake was first preliminarily registered as having a magnitude of 6.6, but the U.S. Geological Survey updated it to 7.0. A significant apparent aftershock that registered as a 5.8-magnitude quake hit minutes later near Cobb, Calif., in Lake County, according to the USGS. Several other apparent aftershocks were also recorded minutes after the 7.0, all registering between 2.5 to 4.2 magnitude.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents in coastal areas after initial tsunami concerns. San Mateo County authorities had also issued alerts. The tsunami warning has since been lifted for Oregon and coastal California, including San Francisco.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed about the earthquake, according to his office. The California Office of Emergency Services operations center has been activated, and the governor is meeting with state emergency officials.

The National Weather Service in Santa Cruz had warned: “A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.”