Diddy’s premium gin brand might soon be sold

Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs’ gin range could be sold as his sex trafficking case looms.

The rapper, 55, has been behind bars at the notoriously tough Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City awaiting trial on charges including racketeering – and Gordon’s gin and Baileys maker Diageo is now said to be exploring a sale of Cîroc Vodka, the spirit once backed by the music mogul. Industry analysts estimate the brand’s value could exceed $100 million, based on recent market valuations.

The talks apparently come after Diageo settled a legal battle with the rapper, when he accused the firm of racism in its alleged neglect of his vodka and tequila brands. The settlement terms remained confidential, though industry experts suggest it was a multimillion-dollar agreement.

He dismissed his lawsuits in January “without prejudice” and cut ties with the brands. This legal resolution preceded his current legal challenges, creating a complex situation for brand valuation and market positioning.

Since Combs’ arrest in September on charges of sex trafficking, Diageo meanwhile, has been struggling to revive sales of Cîroc in China and Latin America, while huge sales of Guinness have led to shortages in some pubs across the UK in the middle of the Christmas party season. Market reports indicate a 15% decline in Cîroc sales across major Asian markets.

A Diageo spokesperson declined to comment on reports by Bloomberg it had started contacting potential buyers of Cîroc. The spirits industry has seen several high-profile brand acquisitions in recent months, suggesting a dynamic market for premium alcohol brands.

The reports come amid a claim Combs has lost a huge amount of weight while behind bars. His physical transformation has become a subject of public interest, reflecting the stark contrast between his previous lifestyle and current circumstances.

“He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect (from him being) inside a federal detention centre for a couple of months now,” Law and Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner was quoted by Page Six saying after the hearing on Wednesday (18.12.24).

“A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him.” Medical experts note that significant weight loss is common among individuals adjusting to detention center conditions.

The journalist added Combs’ appearance was starkly different from how he looked in a video that surfaced online of him playing hacky sack in Central Park days before he was arrested on 16 September. The contrast highlights the rapid changes in his circumstances.

She added the rapper’s hair has also changed, saying: “He appeared greyer a little bit.” These physical changes have become symbolic of his current legal challenges.

Combs has been denied bail three times while in federal custody. Legal experts suggest this indicates the severity of the charges and the court’s assessment of flight risk.

Following a months-long investigation by authorities, he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution – all of which he denies – and a trial date has been set for 5 May, 2025. The investigation reportedly involved multiple federal agencies and extensive evidence gathering.

Combs was placed on suicide watch during his first week in custody, but was taken off of it shortly after, with his lawyer claiming his client was “focused and very strong.” Mental health protocols in federal detention centers are strictly monitored and regularly assessed.

The potential sale of his alcohol brands represents a significant shift in his business empire, which at its peak was valued at over $1 billion. Industry analysts suggest the timing of the sale could impact the final valuation, given the current market conditions and the brand’s association with ongoing legal proceedings.