Nick Cannon roasted about his Christmas Day ‘tribe tour’

Nick Cannon took a beating on social media as he made his rounds for a “tribe tour” on Christmas Day.

Cannon, 42, posted photos showing off his Santa Claus outfit, with Abby De La Rosa and their kids in matching reds, to his seven million Instagram followers.

Nick Cannon’s children breakdown

Nick Cannon has fathered 12 children with six different women. The multi-hyphenate entertainer began with ex-wife Mariah Carey, with whom he shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who were born in 2011. Continuing, Cannon has three children with Brittany Bell: Golden “Sagon” [born in 2017], Powerful Queen [2020], and Rise Messiah [2022]. Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in 2021, and their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin 2022.

We’re not finished. Cannon had a child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, who passed away from brain cancer at five months old in 2021. But Cannon and Scott rebounded and welcomed Halo Marie in 2022. His son Legendary Love was born in 2022 with Bre Tiesi, and Cannon has a daughter Onyx Ice Cole in 2022 LaNisha Cole.

Fans have fun at Nick Cannon’s expense

With enough children to comprise a football squad, fans couldn’t resist sniping at the “America’s Got Talent” host.

“Do you rotate amongst the momma’s who to spend Christmas with?” one person quipped in the comments section.

“He should take a photoshoot with all baby mommas… that would be interesting to see,” another person said.

“He likes her more,” a third said, claiming that Abby De La Rosa is Cannon’s favorite.

Cannon has unabashedly shared the complications and arduous time investment when trying to spend time with all of his children scattered throughout Southern California on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“So he did make the rounds this was the second stop on his tribe tour,” one user commented.

“He should still be visiting all those kids this morning, lol, after Christmas. That’s at least a three-day job,” another person said.

“Has to be one busy week for you. Merry Christmas,” a third added.

“He be like, ‘I wanna find you all dressed up because imma pass by just for a few mins,'” a fourth person said.