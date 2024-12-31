Joe Budden charged for naked ‘lewdness’

Former rapper-turned-star podcast creator Joe Budden was reportedly charged earlier in December 2024 with disorderly conduct for showing up at a neighbor’s home completely naked.

The Joe Budden episode explained

The police report obtained by TMZ reveals that Budden was cited on Dec. 4 by the police in Edgewater, New Jersey, for trying to enter a code to gain entrance into an apartment at about 7:30 a.m. in his birthday suit.

According to the report, Budden was observed by the resident and two juvenile children on the Ring cam, entering codes before giving up and walking back to his apartment in the same building. He was not arrested but ordered to appear in court in January 2025.

Budden has reportedly talked about his penchant for sleepwalking on his podcast, and also about the fact that he was kicked out of his upscale apartment for continuing to film his popular eponymous podcast from his home.

Joe Budden fires back at the police department

Budden’s attorney, Nima Ameri, said the Edgewater Police Department’s release of the information publicly was racially motivated and due to his celebrity status.

“Mr. Budden is saddened by Police Chief Martin’s press release. Mr. Budden has been waiting weeks for his cross complaints to be processed which include substantially more serious charges [including] possible felony charges against the persons behind these charges against him. The Chief has in our opinion sat on those but instead used his time to gain some free publicity for himself. Chief Martin should seek publicity by doing notable policing not inflaming disorderly person allegations,” the statement reads.

“The allegations against Mr. Budden are a minor charge, not even resulting in an arrest,” the statement continued. “A charge Mr. Budden is looking forward to beating in court on the merits, not in the press. The Chief’s comments are reckless, and in our opinion racially motivated. Our research has not shown a single press release on a disorderly person charge on the police website this year. His choice to single out Mr. Budden in our opinion is self motivated and based off of Mr. Budden’s race and celebrity status.”