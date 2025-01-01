The soap opera involving former power couple Cardi B and Offset has intensified by the day.

Both rappers have declared war on social media, with Offset firing off the latest verbal missile at his once-beloved wife.

Offset goes off on X

Offset seemed to go on a random rant in a post that has since been deleted, according to The Jasmine Brand.

“Sent me a pic of a n—- smacking you from the back [laughing emojii] yo friend been smacked too.”

In subsequent posts, Offset claims that he doesn’t care what is popping off in other people’s lives and that he is oblivious of how how it looks.

Offset and Cardi B’s marriage goes from sweet to sour

Offset and Cardi B are in the throes of a contentious divorce after a fairytale engagement. Offset proposed to Cardi B onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October 2017.



Cardi B and Offset secretly married on September 20, 2017, but the news of their wedding didn’t break until June 2018.

Cardi first filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020, but retracted the legal documents two months later. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset again in July 2024, four years after her first filing.



The estranged couple have three children: Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born in July 2018; Wave Set Cephus who was born in 2021; and a newborn daughter who arrived on September 7, 2024.