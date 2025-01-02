As if Diddy didn’t have enough bombs popping off around him. Another documentary on Sean Combs is being released by Peacock, “Diddy: The Rise of a Bad Boy,” which features singer Al B. Sure! and multiple former members of Diddy’s inner circle.

Peacock released a trailer of the 90-minute documentary set to air Jan. 14.

“Something is not right with this,” Al B. Sure, wearing his signature suit and fedora, said in the clip.

The former Uptown Records artist has suggested Diddy may have had involvement in his life-threatening coma.

As seen in the first trailer below, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy “tells the story of Sean Combs’ early years and his decades-long transformation to Puffy and then to Diddy, with crucial insight into the forces that shaped the man and may have made him a monster. It sheds light on his childhood, rise to fame and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music — and the mugshot.”

Further in the clip, celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, who is representing Dawn Richards in her civil lawsuit against Diddy, says bluntly and succinctly what she thinks of the Bad Boy boss.

“Sean Combs is a monster,” Bloom said.

The documentary gets darker as it creeps along, with an unidentified woman saying she was informed abut the consequences for noncompliance: “They could ship me off and sell me to anyone.”

The trailer also features footage of Diddy blurting out, “I can show y’all how we have fun and stay out of jail, too.”

Finally, the doc also includes the voice of an unidentified man who once orbited Diddy’s glamorous world. He said. “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Anytime a studio or any rooms is [lit with red lighting], he’s making love, sex. Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage.”

Diddy, of course, is still being holed up in a federal detention center in Brooklyn, New Y0rk, since he was indicted and arrested for a trio of charges related to sex trafficking and prostitution. He will remain remanded in the jail until his trial which is scheduled to begin in May 2025.