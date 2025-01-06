Bucks Baby is one artist who is about to have a major 2025. Hailing from Kansas City, Bucks Baby overcame legal troubles and decided to start taking rap seriously. He moved to Atlanta and been making connections with all the right people, including getting a cosign from Future. He just released his latest project, Midwest Bucks, and he dropped by the rolling out studio to perform some songs from his latest project.

Who are your inspirations in rap?

Of course, Tupac. And Future. Because I’ve seen that firsthand. He the reason why my album was named Midwest Bucks. He gave me that nickname when we were in the studio. My brother Pop, he gave me the nickname Bucks first. So, I ran with it as far as the title of my project.

Why did Future name you Midwest Bucks?

When I met him in the studio he knew about me. My bro Pop was telling him about my case that I had caught back home in Kansas City. He told him how he had to get me a lawyer and get me out of trouble. So, I finally get out of trouble and get out here in the studio session. It was during the I Never Liked You album, I was in there. But he was like, “What’s your name?” I said, “Bucks. Bucks Baby.” He’s like, “You rap?” I said, “Yeah.” [He said,] “You the one from Kansas City?” I said, “Yeah.” He said, “I’mma call you Midwest Bucks.” That was hard. One session we played some music for him, and he was rocking with it.

Why did you choose to remain independent?

I want all my coins. I wanna see all my paper. I owe you how much? Oh, yeah na. That sounds too much like the streets. I owe you hundred thousand? Damn, that’s crazy. But if I take a distribution deal. For sure, if these folks come talking the correct numbers for my situation. If it can help me help everybody else and then help me some more. Yeah, we can talk.

What’s your advice to rappers stressing over not having a label situation?

Get you a publicist, bro, and just put music out though. Shout out to Nae Nae, man. Be big on the low. I use that term, get you a good publicist, that can get you some good press and publicity. Then you just gotta have a crazy ass grind.