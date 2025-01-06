Phatgirl is ready to become a household name in 2025

Phatgirl has been blowing up since her appearance on the second season of “Rhythm + Flow.” She pulled up to the first Fresh Friday of the year and rocked rolling out BARZ.

Why did you make “Instructions”?

It’s just like when you in the BBW community, you want to make songs our community can relate to, and there’s no other songs out like that. So I just wanted to shed light on plus-size sex experiences; you know what I’m saying? So, this is how sex is for me as a big girl. So I’m gonna give y’all back my experience. Other women have reached out. My homegirls be like, I f–k my n—a to that song every night, I swear to God. So yeah, so the instructions working.

What was the song “Her?”

“Her” is my get ready with me song. That’s for any female. You don’t gotta be big. You don’t gotta be little. This for every female. You wake up in the morning, feel like you her, this is for you. Put this on to get ready to, put your makeup on to. That’s what that’s on inspirational music. Like I’m not doing sh-t if a n—a not paying. Like, yes, I look too good to be doing anything for free. This I’m that b—h music. Like that girl music.

Who was your favorite judge on “Rhythm + Flow?”

My favorite judge was Busta Rhymes, I know he was a guest judge, but he was my favorite because he just kept it a stack. Like, he kept it real with me.

What was your favorite moment on the show?

Okay. My favorite moment was getting there to the hotel the first day, meeting all the artists, freestyling with them. They looked at me like their mom. Like, they all came to my room, and we were bonding in my room, watching videos, freestyling, smoking, all that vibe and chilling. So just getting close with them and meeting people. Like I’ve never been to the West Coast. It’s gonna be hard for me to meet a West coast artist. So, I was meeting west coast artists, Midwest artists. Like, it was like rapper boot camp. It was so fun.

What can we expect from you in 2025?

Well, I have an album, it’s called “Big Girls Cry.” It’s coming out, but I’m be honest, the date might get pushed back. I hate to say this we don’t have a date on it yet, but it is an album in the works for 2025. Y’all can expect some features on there too. My friend Ash and Gas is on there. She’s a great artist. Another artist, Gale Salvo, she’s on there. I just collab with a bunch of baddies and just did my thing on there. But yeah it’s gonna be hard. Got hella music. It’s just gonna be about my struggles and basically my relationships and how I’m still a boss.