Trey Songz begs judge to dismiss $11M default lawsuit

Crooner Trey Songz is pleading with a judge to dismiss the $11 million default judgment for allegedly injuring a Maryland Capitol police officer who was reportedly hurt trying to rescue his wife from Songz’s hotel room.

According to legal documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, the 40-year-old “Steal Your Girl” singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, told a court the massive default judgment would ruin his career and life.

News station KLAS-TV reported in November 2024 that Tyrelle Dunn, who’d been appointed to guard the Maryland governor, was awarded the default judgment when Songz failed to appear in court to contest Dunn’s claims.

The station reported that Dunn’s wife had been escorted to Songz’s room at the Cosmopolitan hotel by his security detail. The couple later claimed to police that once she was in his room, Songz allegedly assaulted her. Moreover, his team allegedly blocked her from leaving and took her phone.

While searching for his wife, Dunn was walking toward Songz’s room when he heard her screaming. That’s when Songz’s people allegedly attacked him. He reportedly suffered fractures to both eye sockets and injuries to his nose, face, ribs, stomach, ear and head. He missed more than a month of work, according to the affidavit.

“The attack has had a profound and everyday impact on my life. I still have the scarring, and suffer emotionally from the attack,” Dunn wrote in the lawsuit. “I think about the attack every day when I see the injuries to my face and body.”

When Songz failed to appear in court, a judge granted the judgment.

Songz has since filed legal documents claiming he was never served a summons to appear in court, and that he only found out about the judgment when fans notified him on Instagram.

“Good cause exists to set aside the default judgment because [Tyrelle] did not properly effectuate service of process,” Songz’s lawyer argued. The motion further claimed a process server left the documents with guards at Songz’s gated community, which his legal team insists does not constitute proper service under Nevada or California law.

Songz’s attorney said the judgment will destroy him. “The enforcement of this default judgment will be devastating to [Trey] and will ruin his life,” the documents read, according to AllHipHop.com.

Furthermore, Songz said police conducted an investigation and did not arrest him for the November 2021 incident.

“They separated witnesses and took their statements, confiscated mobile phones, and obtained a search warrant of [Songz’s] DNA and other evidence,” the filing reads. “Over the next several months, the police conducted a thorough criminal investigation and found no wrongdoing by [Songz]. The District Attorney’s office did not file any charges.”