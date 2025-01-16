5 secrets to building a legacy-driven brand

In a world where every brand aims to capture the cultural zeitgeist, few succeed in blending artistry, authenticity, and purpose quite like Street Lotto. Known for his work as a marketing and branding visionary in Atlanta, Street Lotto co-founded Triple OG Brand, a label that’s more than just apparel—it’s a cultural movement. But his journey wasn’t always about designing trendy tees or creating signature logos. His success, which blossomed from music promotion, is a testament to what happens when creativity meets purpose.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, especially those in the fashion industry, Street Lotto’s insights into what makes a brand resonate with people are invaluable. Here are five key lessons from Street Lotto on how to design a brand that speaks to the heart of the culture.

Build your brand with purpose, not just products

Street Lotto’s story begins with a simple, almost accidental spark. What started as a music marketing project quickly transformed into a clothing line after he saw the phrase “Triple OG” written in an unconventional way: O-O-O-G. This creative twist led to a new vision. “When we started, we weren’t thinking about hoodies or jogger suits. We were thinking t-shirts,” he said.

What set Triple OG apart was that it didn’t merely sell apparel; it sold an idea. The acronym “Triple OG” stands for The Omnipotent Opportunities of God—a purpose that transcends clothing. When designing a brand, Street Lotto advises young entrepreneurs to start by asking themselves: What is the purpose behind what I’m creating?

“I think for young designers, the tide has shifted. It’s not just about the names. What is your brand about? What is the story behind it?” Street Lotto shared. The Triple OG brand connected to consumers not just through its design but by tapping into a deeper cultural relevance, encouraging a sense of belonging and identity.

Listen to your audience to expand your offerings

One of the most critical lessons Street Lotto learned in building his brand was the importance of listening to the consumer. “We started with a few items, and we just listened to the request of the few people who were bought into what we were doing,” he explained. “They would ask, ‘Do you have this?’ and we’d make it. And the funny thing was, the people who asked never bought it, but others did. That’s how we built our catalog.”

This process of listening to customers, even when they don’t know exactly what they need, allowed Triple OG to diversify its product offerings and grow beyond t-shirts into tracksuits, hoodies, and other apparel. By reacting to the needs of their customers, Street Lotto was able to build a comprehensive brand that matched the lifestyle of his audience, not just the product type they initially expected.

Embrace the power of research and persistence

Many entrepreneurs hesitate to enter markets they don’t fully understand, but Street Lotto made it clear that, while his team had no experience in apparel production, persistence and research were essential in their evolution. “We had zero experience coming into this, but we understood the culture,” he said.

Research, for Street Lotto, wasn’t about just copying the competition—it was about understanding the cultural forces driving the demand for certain types of products. Street Lotto explained, “We didn’t know how to produce every item, but we learned as we went. Our success wasn’t just about knowing how to make things—it was about staying connected to the culture and evolving with it.”

Whether it was learning how to manufacture a product or adapting to international trends, this combination of research and trial and error helped build a brand capable of scaling.

Know your market and understand the culture

Culture is at the heart of everything Street Lotto creates. In his words, “Culture today is like the Wild Wild West,” a fast-paced, ever-changing environment where trends are short-lived and opportunities arise unexpectedly. “I was born in ’74, and I was at the front of hip-hop culture. But I think sometimes we forget why we came into this space. It’s about creating with what you have and working with that.”

Street Lotto emphasizes that the key to success lies in understanding not only the trends but the foundational cultural principles that drive them. This is why his brand doesn’t just focus on aesthetics or fashion. Every piece serves as a conversation starter, a bridge between the wearer and the culture that inspired it. “We don’t just sell clothes,” he says. “We sell a lifestyle, an expression.”

For budding designers, Street Lotto’s advice is clear: don’t create for the sake of it. Understand the cultural space you occupy, and then design something that serves it. Whether it’s through fashion or music, culture is built on connection, and that’s exactly what Triple OG aims to do.

Design with intention and trust your journey

Perhaps the most powerful insight that Street Lotto shared comes down to the idea of trusting the process. For him, design is about more than creativity—it’s about faith and purpose. When asked about the role of faith in his design process, Street Lotto responded, “I pray for direction. My gift has always put me in rooms I couldn’t have bought my way into. When you trust your gift and stay true to your purpose, doors open.”

This trust is what allowed Street Lotto to create a brand with staying power. He doesn’t focus on chasing money. Instead, he focuses on the opportunities his work can create for those who believe in it. “When you’re in your purpose, things fall into place faster than you could ever imagine,” he explained.

His experiences, including a chance collaboration that placed his brand in an airport in under 10 minutes, prove that when you’re working within your purpose, opportunities arrive, often when you least expect them.

Building a legacy, not just a brand

In conclusion, Street Lotto’s journey in building Triple OG is a powerful reminder that entrepreneurship is about more than products and profits—it’s about legacy. “When I started this brand, it took off more than anything I had done before. It just took off, and I didn’t even know it was going to be a brand,” he reflected.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, the key takeaway from Street Lotto’s success story is simple: create with purpose, stay connected to the culture, and trust the journey. And perhaps most importantly, leave behind a legacy that speaks to the people you serve.