Phi Beta Sigma volunteered at Hosea Helps on MLK Day

Members of Phi Beta Sigma and Zeta Phi Beta spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day giving back. The two Greek organizations met up early at the Hosea Helps headquarters where they volunteered to help with the organization’s annual holiday event. The president of the Sigmas’ Atlanta chapter, Christopher Boggs Jr., spoke on why they chose to volunteer.

Why did you and your Sigma brothers volunteer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Hosea Helps?

Well, it’s a part of our founding history. Right. And also, part of our model culture for service and service for humanity. So we have no choice but to give back. Also, it’s embedded in us to do the community service. Ever since we were smaller kids or younger teenagers, a lot of us have been giving back to our community. So, we just transition that energy going into our service area here.

Can you speak on your Sigma brother Hosea Williams?

He was a great brother. A brother that worked within his community, gave from his heart and continued his service each and every day.

Why did you choose Sigma over Kappa Alpha Psi or Alpha Phi Alpha or any of the fraternities?

They mirror all the qualities that we have. Of course, we all give back to our communities and we fight for the same rights. But I just think that me as a person, it just spoke to me who I am as an overall person and where I want to go and what I want to do within my life, personal and within financing.

How do we get more young people to get involved in the community?

If you have an idea that you want to do within your community, where it’s within your home state or within everything else, just start [sic]. Just do it also. And just volunteer. If there’s any volunteer opportunities you want to do throughout the week or on the weekend, your local church, just get involved. And it’s very important because like I said earlier, it could be any of us, but we just thank goodness that we’re not in that position. But giving back feels so good.