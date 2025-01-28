From D.C. streets to ‘Billboard’ dreams: NSC Kai’s rise

NSC Kai has always been about his bag, hence his rapper name, Never Stop Chasing. The Washington, D.C., native has only been rapping for a few years but has already built himself a solid fanbase. His latest project I Am Kai has amassed more than 1 million streams already. He dropped by rolling out to tell us about his 2025 plans.

How did your hometown make you who you are today?

My hometown. The way I grew up, it made me just like aware of everything. I was the type to sit back and just watch everybody. And just learn from what they [were] doing wrong.

When did you start rapping?

I was probably like 15, 14 going on 15. I ain’t even get in the studio until like a year later. So I was recording on my phone. I didn’t get to the real studio like a year later. But I knew how to do everything. I knew what to do. I just wasn’t doing it in no studio.

Were you a Wale fan growing up? Who were your inspirations?

Na I wasn’t inspired by Wale at all. I ain’t gonna lie, Shy Glizzy and Fat Trel are at the top. There ain’t no top five. It’s really a top two. They the top two in the city. That’s just how I look at it.

Why do you think On The Radar is so lit?

I feel like Drake and them [sic] came on it because they saw other people doing it. They [were] saying other dudes doing that. And they was like, yeah, I gotta try this sh-t for myself. Let me see how this is. Before Drake even came on On The Radar they was already lit. That’s like a good [platform] for artists and the fans because one, you could get noticed. And for the fans, you can find a new artist that you like. Continue to see their journey and all that.

What’s your favorite thing about D.C.?

My favorite thing about my hometown is, I ain’t gonna lie, I just love the hood. Being outside with the men. I mean, that’s a safe zone. I can’t really be nowhere else. I’m never worried out there. I’m comfortable with my feet up. We in the hallway drinking Don Julio and sh-t.

What can we expect from you in 2025?

I’m trying to be on the Billboard charts, Grammys nominated. I’m trying to really, like, do something. I’m trying to be big. I’m not just trying to take the easy route because some rappers, they get one hit song, you’ll never hear about them again. Like, that’s my biggest fear.

When NBA YoungBoy gets out of jail in five months, do you think he will jump back to the top of the rap game?

Sh-t, I ain’t gonna lie, YoungBoy is gonna jump straight to the top. Yeah, he’s different. Especially for me[,] I’ve watched that man’s whole career since he was a kid. He’s gonna be all the way up. Probably bigger than before. Ain’t nobody forget about that man.