Popeyes and Don Julio Tequila announce collab

Don Julio’s tequila tang and Popeyes’ iconic crunch will be combined in limited-edition items for Super Bowl LVIII.

Popeyes and Don Julio announced several limited-edition menu items that combine “rich heritage of Popeyes’ Louisiana-style cooking with the bold flavors of Tequila Don Julio Reposado” for the 2025 Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

The Concha Chicken Sandwich features a chicken breast fillet marinated in reposado tequila and garnished with tequila lime slaw. Additionally, customers can get a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Lemonade Mocktail and Louisiana Garlic 3-Piece Wings, also flavored with reposado tequila.

Only select Popeyes restaurants will serve the new Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado menu on Jan. 31. Locations include New York City, Miami, New Orleans and the hometowns of the two Super Bowl teams, Kansas City and Philadelphia.

The host city’s Popeyes New Orleans flagship restaurant on Canal Street will serve the new menu items from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, while supplies last.

The new menu items containing Don Julio Tequila will only be available to those 21 and older. The list of participating restaurants is available on Popeyes’ website.

For fans unable to attend the cooperation, the brands offer $5 off Don Julio tequila and a complimentary chicken meal from Popeyes on UberEats.